Ranvir Shorey Feels Delighted After Being Gifted iPhone By Anupam Kher

Ranvir Shorey was on cloud nine after he was gifted an iPhone by Anupam Kher recently. Ranvir’s reaction has amazed Anupam Kher and the seasoned actor shared a video featuring Shorey on Instagram on June 17.

In the video, Ranvir is seen holding the iPhone that Anupam gifted him and calling it his ‘jigar ka tukda’. He further said humorously that Anupam should extend such gestures to him every year. Anupam asked Ranveer why he has been given this gift. At this point, Ranvir again replies humorously that this is because he enjoyed food with Anupam in Lucknow. Anupam then said that Ranvir is a special person in his life.

Alongside the video, Anupam addressed Ranveer as dearest in caption and called him a hilarious person. He also thanked Ranveer for doing a special role in his film The Signature. Anupam admired his performance and wrote that this gift has been extended to him for that. The Kashmir Files actor ended the caption writing that he had enjoyed conversation with Ranvir.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

With such a hilarious video, excitement for film The Signature has amped up. The Signature is an upcoming film which will feature Neena Gupta and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles. Neena will portray the role of Anupam’s wife in this film. The Signature’s team is currently shooting in Lucknow. The Signature is bankrolled by KC Bokadia. KC Bokadia is the producer behind films like Namaste Nestama, Khuda Kasam, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam and others.

According to reports, Anupam will not spot a bald look in this film. KC Bokadia has applauded Anupam’s preparation for The Signature. According to Bokadia, Anupam is giving his hundred percent for his character. The well-known producer also said that Anupam showcases a very calm demeanor and takes care of many things.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.