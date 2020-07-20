Ranvir Shorey Feels Invisible At Award Shows, Says 'For Them, I Don't Exist'

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who has been working in the film industry for 20 years, opened up about being "invisible" and "non-existent" at award shows. The actor has been in critically acclaimed films like Bheja Fry, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Honeymoon Travel Pvt Ltd among others.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ranvir said, “You can see for yourself. Look at the awards shows for the last 10-15 years. Look at my filmography and see what performances of mine they have completely ignored. Not even nominations. You get an idea. When you talk to the audience, you get a feeling of how well the film had done, how well your role was received. For awards shows, I don’t exist. Barely. Only when they absolutely cannot hide their faces, they nominate me."

The actor also opened up about wanting to leave the industry. He said that the only thing that has kept him going is his love for the job. He said that he has done many projects like theatre and zero-budget films, and does not only work for money.

Recently he had taken to Twitter to say that the system needs introspection in Bollywood. He said that not everyone needs to be Harvey Weinstein to abuse their power. "You don’t have to be a Harvey Weinstein. There are other ways of abusing power and violating people too. Time for the system to introspect," he wrote.

Ranveer will be next seen in Rajesh Krishnan's Lootcase, also starring Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz among others.