Ranvir Shorey Joins Dark Comedy Hasmukh Along With Vir Das

As part of Hasmukh, Ranvir will be playing a character by the name Jimmy, whose role is currently a mystery.

News18.com

Updated:August 4, 2018, 5:05 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey Joins Dark Comedy Hasmukh Along With Vir Das
Ranvir Shorey in a still from Kadwi Hawa
Actor Ranvir Shorey has joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming dark comedy Hasmukh. Sameer Nair-headed Applause Entertainment, the content studio from the Aditya Birla Group, is backing the project along with Advani's Emmay Entertainment. It will also feature comedian-actor Vir Das.

As part of Hasmukh, Ranvir will be playing a character by the name Jimmy, whose role is currently a mystery. The series promises to be a "perfect mix of a dark thriller and a laughter riot". They have begun filming the series.

Vir had expressed his excitement about the show on Twitter. "First day begins for 'Hasmukh'. Thank you to the whole team for giving life, passion, and 'killer' creativity," Vir wrote.




A post on the official Twitter handle of Emmay Entertainment also read: "A day of new beginnings. For our 12th production, 'Hasmukh', we venture into the web format! Directed by our dearest Nikhil Gonsalves and starring the brilliant duo of Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey, we're excited for this one."




(With IANS inputs)

