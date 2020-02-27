Ranvir Shorey, Konkona Sensharma File for Divorce After 5 Years of Separation: Report

After being separated for over five years, actors Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma have filed for divorce. According to the reports, the estranged couple filed for divorce with mutual consent. With the completion of legal formalities, reportedly the two will be granted divorce in the next six months.

SpotboyE reports that they will share custody of their eight-year-old son Haroon. “This is one of the most amicable divorces ever seen. But yes, it is extremely sad that they could not get back together,” the website quoted a source as saying.

Despite parting ways, Ranvir and Konkona have been on cordial terms with each other. Back in 2015, the couple took to their respective Twitter accounts to announce their split that followed prolonged speculation surrounding the state of their marriage.

"Ranvir and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you," Konkona had posted on twitter.

Likewise, Ranvir's statement read, "Konkona and I have mutually decided to separate, but continue to be friends and co-parent our son. Will appreciate your support. Thank you."

Konkona and Ranvir started dating in 2007 and got married in 2010 in a private ceremony.

They have worked together in films like Traffic Signal, Mixed Doubles, Aaja Nachle and Gour Hari Daastan.

