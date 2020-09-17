Ranvir Shorey on Jaya Bachchan’s Thali Remark: They Decorate Plates for Their Children

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Thursday took a jibe at Jaya Bachchan's 'Thali' remark and nepotism, saying those ‘plates’ have been decorated only for their own children. However, he did not mention any names in his tweet. Ranvir's comments came after veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, in a recent Parliament speech, criticised people who were tarnishing the film industry by badmouthing it.

Taking to Twitter, Ranvir in Hindi wrote, "Thaaliyaan sajaate hain yah apane bachchon ke lie. ham jaison ko phenke jaate hain sirf tukade.apana tiffin khud pachk karake kaam pe jaate hain ham. kisee ne kuchh diya nahin hai. jo hai, vo hai jo yah log hamase le nahin sake. inaka bas chalata to vo bhee apane hee bachchon ko de dete. (They decorate the plates for their children. We are thrown away just like pieces. We pack our tiffin and go to work. Nobody has given us anything. What we have, these people couldn’t take that from us. If they could, they would have given that as well to their kids)."

Jaya Bachchan on Wednesday spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders. She sought government support for the film industry and also attacked those tarnishing the image of the entertainment world. Without taking names, in a loaded statement she had said, "Just because of a few persons, you cannot tarnish the entire industry. 'Jis thali mein khaate hain, ussi mein chhed karte hain' (biting the hand that feeds)."

Her comments in the country's supreme law-making body were welcomed by several top Bollywood personalities but also attracted the ire of many others.

In view of the increased threat perceptions following Jaya's comments, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the Bachchan family. A Mumbai Police team was deployed with extra security cordon outside the Bachchans' residence at Juhu.