Ranvir Shorey Quips Hilariously That Twitter CEO Elon Musk Should Take Advice From Him

Ranvir Shorey is one not to mince his words. Whether about his political ideology or the state of Indian Cinema, the Khosla Ka Ghosla actor has always spoken up whenever he gets the opportunity. With Elon Musk taking over Twitter, celebrities like Kangana Ranaut have already expressed their views. Now Ranvir Shorey has joined the fray to express his opinions.

On Saturday, Ranvir took to his Twitter handle to share his thoughts in a cryptic tweet regarding the paid blue+tick scheme of the popular social media platform. He tweeted it out, “I take a break for two days and @twitter starts having a meltdown. @elonmusk should take advice from people like me who’ve been here almost everyday for more than a decade.”

I take a break for two days and @twitter starts having a meltdown. @elonmusk should take advice from people like me who’ve been here almost everyday for more than a decade. 😉 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) November 12, 2022

Earlier this week, the actor had also suggested that Elon Musk should add a dislike button. He had stated, “Dear @elonmusk, I suggest a ‘dislike’ button for tweets, mirroring the ‘like’. I honestly think it will cut down on the toxicity on @Twitter if people are just able to express that simple emotion without resorting to hate or abuse. Please do consider. Another suggestion, one you’d prolly ‘dislike’ I imagine, is that only corporate/business and anonymous accounts should have to pay. All individual citizens of the world should slowly get verified with identity checks for free. @elonmusk”.

Soon after Elon Musk took charge over Twitter, Kangana Ranaut had told PTI, “I’m happy that I’m not there on Twitter. But if my account is revived, then definitely… you will get a lot of ‘masala’. If I come back on Twitter, then people’s lives will become sensational and my life will become problematic because cases are filed against me in different states.”

The acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk began on April 14, 2022, and concluded on October 27, 2022. The business magnate began buying shares of the American social media company in January 2022, eventually becoming the company’s largest shareholder in April with a 9.1 percent ownership stake. Musk stated that he planned to introduce new features to the platform, make its algorithms open-sourced, combat spambot accounts, and promote free speech.

