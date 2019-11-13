Take the pledge to vote

Ranvir Shorey Releases His First Song Dedicated to Son Haroon on Children's Day

Actor Ranvir Shorey wrote a song for his son Haroon which has finally been made into a music video and will be released on November 14.

IANS

November 13, 2019
Ranvir Shorey Releases His First Song Dedicated to Son Haroon on Children's Day
A song that actor Ranvir Shorey wrote in 2015 for his then four-year-old son Haroon is all set to see light of day as a Children's Day special this year. Titled 'Upar neeche', the track will see Ranvir collaborating with musicians Ankur Tewari and Sidd Coutto on the music video.

While Ranvir plays a lift man in the catchy number, Ankur and Sidd have sung and produced it. Ranvir's brother-in-law, musician Abhijit Lahiri, pitched in to help the actor compose the song.

The video has been shot in an elevator at Apple Studios in Naigaon and it features Ranvir, Ankur and Sidd. Haroon is Ranvir's son with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma.

In the video, Ranvir as the lift man starts off yet another routine day, but then becomes determined to have fun, as various people get in and out of the lift. The video has been conceptualised and directed by Shaizad Bharucha.

The lyrics of the song are about a father explaining to his child that the world is a strange and upside-down place, and the best way to deal with weird situations one may get caught in is to deal with these in a light vein.

The music video will be released worldwide on YouTube and the audio will be released across streaming platforms on November 14. The video releases on Sony Music.

