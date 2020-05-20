MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Ranvir Shorey Seeks Mumbai Police’s Help for Medical Emergency

Ranvir Shorey asked Mumbai Police for their help and advice in case of a medical emergency. He informed that his car was seized after he took his house help for the delivery of his wife.

The coronavirus spread in Maharashtra has taken an unexpected turn with an exponential increase. To flatten the curb, Mumbai Police is ensuring minimum traffic on the roads and maximum social distancing. It is also helping people in case of AN emergency.


Bollywood actor on Wednesday asked Mumbai Police for their help and advice in case of a medical emergency. He informed that his car was seized after he took his house help for the delivery of his wife.


“@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise,” he tweeted.




In a series of tweet, he mentioned how an Officer in charge (OIC) filed an FIR and took the car into custody.


“Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car,” he added.


Ranvir also raised questions on how the issue was handled. He expressed disappointment over “the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman”.








A lot of Twitterati expressed their concerns over the matter, including filmmaker Onir and Gunnet Monga.


Mumbai Police also tweeted on the complaint and assured to resolve the matter soon.


“Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details,” the police department tweeted within minutes.



