Ranvir Shorey Shares 'Oh-so-precious' Meme on 'Star Kids Playing Victims of Nepotism'

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has once again brought 'nepotism in Bollywood' at the discussion table and lately, it has become a talking point on social media. Not only outsiders but star kids have also come forward saying that they have been victims of nepotism.
Now, taking a dig at star kids for claiming to be victims of nepotism, actor Ranvir Shorey has taken to Twitter to share a funny meme. Sharing a GIF of Officer Clawhauser, a supporting character in the 2016 Disney animated feature film Zootopia, Ranvir tweeted, "Starkids playing victims of nepotism is just oh-so-precious," with a hashtag 'Nepotism in Bollywood'.
Starkids playing victims of nepotism is just oh-so-precious. #nepotisminbollywood pic.twitter.com/bQbznNXeOH— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 11, 2020
This is not the first time that Ranvir spoke about 'Nepotism in Bollywood'. Earlier, he has narrated an incident through a string of tweets to prove how deep nepotism runs in the veins of Bollywood. He had shared an incident from an award show.
This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show:— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020
A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise!
The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual.— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020
This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family.
- The End -
Ranvir also questioned the trend of zero accountability of power in the industry following demise of his Sonchiriya co-star and friend Sushant Singh Rajput.
"It wouldn't be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it's win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed 'gatekeepers of Bollywood'," Ranvir tweeted.
As sad & shocking as it is, we have to come to terms with the fact that @itsSSR has left us all, who were touched by his zest & enthusiasm for life, too soon. An avid reader and science buff with an insatiable thirst for the unknown, he has left us with more unanswered questions.— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 14, 2020
The power to decide who will be a “star” and who will be left out in the cold.— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 15, 2020
But of course, the coterie that owns the only high stakes table in the casino will never be questioned, because everyone is too busy enjoying the game.
Even if they know it’s fixed.