2-MIN READ

Ranvir Shorey Shares 'Oh-so-precious' Meme on 'Star Kids Playing Victims of Nepotism'

Ranvir Shorey

Taking a dig at star kids for claiming to be victims of nepotism, actor Ranvir Shorey has taken to Twitter to share a funny meme.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 11, 2020, 4:35 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has once again brought 'nepotism in Bollywood' at the discussion table and lately, it has become a talking point on social media. Not only outsiders but star kids have also come forward saying that they have been victims of nepotism.

Now, taking a dig at star kids for claiming to be victims of nepotism, actor Ranvir Shorey has taken to Twitter to share a funny meme. Sharing a GIF of Officer Clawhauser, a supporting character in the 2016 Disney animated feature film Zootopia, Ranvir tweeted, "Starkids playing victims of nepotism is just oh-so-precious," with a hashtag 'Nepotism in Bollywood'.

Read: Abhay Deol On Nepotism: I’ve Only Ever Made 1 Film With My Family; Took Chances With New Directors

This is not the first time that Ranvir spoke about 'Nepotism in Bollywood'. Earlier, he has narrated an incident through a string of tweets to prove how deep nepotism runs in the veins of Bollywood. He had shared an incident from an award show.

Ranvir also questioned the trend of zero accountability of power in the industry following demise of his Sonchiriya co-star and friend Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It wouldn't be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it's win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed 'gatekeepers of Bollywood'," Ranvir tweeted.


