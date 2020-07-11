Ranvir Shorey Shares 'Oh-so-precious' Meme on 'Star Kids Playing Victims of Nepotism'

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has once again brought 'nepotism in Bollywood' at the discussion table and lately, it has become a talking point on social media. Not only outsiders but star kids have also come forward saying that they have been victims of nepotism.

Now, taking a dig at star kids for claiming to be victims of nepotism, actor Ranvir Shorey has taken to Twitter to share a funny meme. Sharing a GIF of Officer Clawhauser, a supporting character in the 2016 Disney animated feature film Zootopia, Ranvir tweeted, "Starkids playing victims of nepotism is just oh-so-precious," with a hashtag 'Nepotism in Bollywood'.

Starkids playing victims of nepotism is just oh-so-precious. #nepotisminbollywood pic.twitter.com/bQbznNXeOH — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 11, 2020

Read: Abhay Deol On Nepotism: I’ve Only Ever Made 1 Film With My Family; Took Chances With New Directors

This is not the first time that Ranvir spoke about 'Nepotism in Bollywood'. Earlier, he has narrated an incident through a string of tweets to prove how deep nepotism runs in the veins of Bollywood. He had shared an incident from an award show.

This actually unfolded on a popular Bollywood awards show:



A star kid is co-hosting the show. They announce the next category - Best Actor. The nominees are played out, and the star kid is one of the nominees. Surprise-surprise! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

The star kid walks from the host’s dias to accept the award and makes a short thank you speech and heads back to hosting the rest of the show like business as usual.

This is how mainstream Bollywood is a family.

- The End - — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 16, 2020

Ranvir also questioned the trend of zero accountability of power in the industry following demise of his Sonchiriya co-star and friend Sushant Singh Rajput.

"It wouldn't be fair to blame someone for a step that he took himself. He was playing a high stakes game, where it's win or lose it all. But something has to be said about the self appointed 'gatekeepers of Bollywood'," Ranvir tweeted.

As sad & shocking as it is, we have to come to terms with the fact that @itsSSR has left us all, who were touched by his zest & enthusiasm for life, too soon. An avid reader and science buff with an insatiable thirst for the unknown, he has left us with more unanswered questions. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 14, 2020