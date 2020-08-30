MOVIES

Ranvir Shorey Slams 'Malicious PR Campaign' Against Him

Actor Ranvir Shorey took to Twitter to slam a report by a publication which called his relationship with Pooja Bhatt 'abusive' and said that it was him who was abused by the family.

Actor Ranvir Shorey recently took to Twitter to slam a news report, that called his relationship with actress and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt "abusive." He also said that Manish Makhija was his best friend before he "turned" and married her.

Reacting to the article, the actor said that he has been a target of false accusations over the years. He added that it was, in fact him, who was abused.

Ranvir tweeted, "These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them!"

Talking about Manish Makhija, he wrote, "This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used."

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija were married from 2003 to 2014 when they announced their separation. They however, haven't been legally separated yet.

