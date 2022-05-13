Ranvir Shorey Wants Taj Mahal's 22 Rooms Opened, Twitter Has its Say

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday lambasted the petitioner, who sought the opening of 22 rooms in the Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world. The two-judge bench minced no words and asked the petitioner to not “make a mockery of the PIL system." The court further asked the petitioner to go back, study or even do a PhD.

However, despite the court order, actor Ranvir Shorey jumped into the discussion on Twitter and said that he can’t believe that in the 21st century, after 70 years of independence, India has national monuments with secret locked basement rooms.

Ranvir then requested these rooms be opened to see what was there. The actor ended the post by writing that if the doors were opened, they could make films like Indiana Jones about it.

Can’t believe that in the 21st century, and after more than 70 years of Independence, #India still has national monuments with secret “locked basement rooms”! Please inko kholo aur humko batao vahan kyaa hai! So we can make Indiana Jones type of movies about it. 😉— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 11, 2022

Ranvir was brutally trolled the moment he shared these views on Twitter. A person wrote that he can’t believe this is the 21st century and after 70 years of independence, India still has “blind followers". This person continued writing that according to these blind followers, “Jawaharlal Nehru and Aurangzeb were still the cause of many problems".

Can’t believe that in the 21st century, and after more than 70 years of Independence, #India still has Andhbhakts who believe that Nehru, Aurangzeb still hover around on their heads.— @Ram_Mohd_Singh_Azad (@Arun_Kaku05) May 11, 2022

Another Twitter user took a dig at the actor and said, “You are right… These should be the country’s priorities. This user expressed that maybe the economy and unemployment are trivial issues and can be solved later on."

Ha excellent point Shorey sahab… yahi sab to priorities honi chahiye desh ki. Baaki economy, employment to hote rahega.. nahi bhi hua to kya farak padta hai. Jis se agenda ka fayda ho wohi karna sahi hai (y)— Kshitij 🤔 (@BonkerXitiz) May 11, 2022

The next user said that in the 21st century, some people want to focus on opening doors instead of solving bigger problems at hand. The Twitter user further said that artists like Ranvir were just creating an unnecessary issue out of nothing.

Can't believe in 21st century priority of India to open the doors rather than work on bigger problem and some artists even want milk out of it 😂— Amit (@me_amit__) May 11, 2022

Famous writer Vikram Chandra also didn’t shy away from criticising Ranveer. Vikram wrote that before writing anything, Ranveer should check his facts from the book The Complete Taj Mahal: and the Riverfront Gardens of Agra written by Ebba Koch. Vikram also dropped a link to the post shared by renowned historian Rana Safvi. Rana has shared a photo from the book written by Ebba giving a glimpse of various rooms, tahkhana etc.

Good God, Ranvir. Check here. From the book The Complete Taj Mahal. Available on Amazon India. https://t.co/4TPBQwSOap https://t.co/LmgvxjMHmm— Vikram Chandra (@typingvanara) May 11, 2022

2. The gallery consists of a series of rooms built along riverfront From Ebba Koch 's book The complete #TajMahal She visited the tahkhana pic.twitter.com/xGpxy854ps— Rana Safvi رعنا राना (@iamrana) October 24, 2017

The tweet was retweeted more than 5,000 times.

