Ranvir Shorey's Son Tests Covid-19 Negative, Actor Says 'It's Been an Ordeal'

After sharing his ordeal on social media, Ranvir Shorey shared a piece of positive news as he informed that his son Haroon has tested negative for coronavirus. On December 28, the actor tweeted about his 10-year-old son testing positive after the father-son duo went through the mandatory RT-PCR test at the airport. Haroon is his son with his ex-wife Konkona Sen. His social media post read, “Update: As was the case with me, my son has tested negative about a week later. It’s been an ordeal, but we are finally free again! Thanks to everyone for their good wishes (sic)."

Last week the actor shared an incident, where he had to be on the receiving end of Covid hysteria. He said he was “almost hounded out” of the hotel room he and his son were quarantined in.

After testing positive, the father-son duo was immediately quarantined in a hotel. They went under a retest to rule out false-positive, and he was found positive again, while the actor was tested negative.

After he shared the post, guests at the hotel they were quarantined in started throwing fits for accommodating Ranvir and his son. The actor, in the same thread, wrote, “As a result of SM (Social Media) post, meant for the common good, we were almost hounded out of our hotel room, where we were quarantining, due to other guests pressurising the hotel about us staying here.”

Ranvir added that the guests were blackmailing the management for discounts and refunds because the duo was quarantining in one of the rooms. “People who wanted selfies until a day before were blackmailing the hotel for discounts and refunds because we were in one of the rooms,” he wrote. He ended his statement with, “It makes me wonder if the world deserves honesty at all.”

Meanwhile, several celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days. It includes Arjun Kapoor, Delnaaz Irani, Sumona Chakravarti, Prem Chopra and Sonu Nigan among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.