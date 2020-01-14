Take the pledge to vote

Ranvir Shorey's Web Show Metro Park All Set For Season 2

The web series series begins by showcasing the quirks and eccentricities of the everyday life of 'desi' Indians living abroad.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2020, 2:21 PM IST
The web series Metro Park, starring Ranvir Shorey, Pitobash, Purbi Joshi and Vega Tamotia, will be returning for a second season.

The Eros Now Original series begins by showcasing the quirks and eccentricities of the everyday life of 'desi' Indians living abroad.

A newly-married couple, Kannan and Kinjal, who're expecting a baby, live in an apartment in New York and plan to shift to Metro Park in New Jersey, which is close to Kinjal's sister's house.

Kalpesh, Kannan's brother-in-law runs an "American" convenience store called "Pay and Run" in the heart of India-town in New Jersey and lives with his wife Payal who runs her beauty salon.

As Kannan and Kinjal move into a neighbourhood where most of the residents are Indians, they find it difficult to adjust with the suburban atmosphere. The story takes the audience through various stages when the two couples find it hard to deal with different situations in their environment.

"Given the success the show enjoyed for its first season, taking things a notch higher with season 2 was an easy decision for us! The worldwide popularity and viewership season one received was because the characters and milieu were modern and relatable," said Ridhima Lulla, Chief Creative Officer, Eros Group.

"We are thrilled to have created such funny, charming, relatable characters, and we promise our viewers around the world will be delighted to have another season to look forward to," she added.

