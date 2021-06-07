Ranvir Shorey on Co-parenting Son Haroon With Ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma

In a recent interview, actor Ranvir Shorey opened up about co-parenting his son Haroon, with ex-wife Konkona Sen Sharma, and how they don’t let their differences affect him. He also gave an insight to how he divides time between his parents, even though their are no rigid rules.

Talking to Times Now, Ranvir said, “I think the best way to put it is, it will be that even if we couldn’t give him one home, we have at least managed to give him one neighbourhood. We don’t keep things rigid that if he is with me, he can’t see you and if he is with you, he can’t see me. If both of us are not working right now in the lockdown - one week he is with me, one week he is staying at her house."

He further added, “And even in between, if he is free to go whenever he wants to go from one house to another house. So we have kept it very fluid and easy." He added that it is important not to let the feelings that they have for each other affect the child’s life.

Ranvir and Konkona married in 2010. However, after five years, in 2015, they separated. In February 2020, they filed for divorce and were granted the same by the court in August.

On the work front, Ranvir will be next seen in Sunflower, to be premiered on June 11 on Zee5. The show stars Sunil Grover in the lead role, while Ashish Vidyarthi, Girish Kulkarni and Mukul Chadda, play pivotal roles.

