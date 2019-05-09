English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape-accused Karan Oberoi Gets 14 Days Judicial Custody by Magistrate Court
Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.
Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.
Loading...
Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.
He was nabbed on May 6 after the victim, an astrologer, registered a complaint with the police on Sunday accusing him of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage in 2017. Karan was remanded to police custody till Wednesday and was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.
His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the media that he would apply for bail for Karan on Friday.
A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late on Sunday and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him. Karan was produced before a magistrate's court which has remanded him to police custody till May 9, his lawyer said.
As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.
Karan's lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari told IANS, "Though it will be little tougher for first few days but considering the fact that we have all the evidence to prove that my client is innocent, we should get him bailed."
According to Tiwari, since the charges are strong, in such cases, police does not need an arrest warrant to arrest the person. However, it is the loophole in the system where the police do not analyse all the given information from both the parties before dragging one person and putting him behind the bar.
Oberoi acted in some popular shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Inside Edge.
He also appeared in some advertisements for cars, bikes and apparels.
Follow @News18Movies for more
He was nabbed on May 6 after the victim, an astrologer, registered a complaint with the police on Sunday accusing him of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage in 2017. Karan was remanded to police custody till Wednesday and was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.
His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the media that he would apply for bail for Karan on Friday.
A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late on Sunday and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him. Karan was produced before a magistrate's court which has remanded him to police custody till May 9, his lawyer said.
As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.
Karan's lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari told IANS, "Though it will be little tougher for first few days but considering the fact that we have all the evidence to prove that my client is innocent, we should get him bailed."
According to Tiwari, since the charges are strong, in such cases, police does not need an arrest warrant to arrest the person. However, it is the loophole in the system where the police do not analyse all the given information from both the parties before dragging one person and putting him behind the bar.
Oberoi acted in some popular shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Inside Edge.
He also appeared in some advertisements for cars, bikes and apparels.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Blogger Tries to Eat Live Octopus on Camera, It Latches Onto Her Face Instead
- Priyanka Chopra's Viral Met Gala Outfit Wasn’t Built in a Day
- It Was So Fun: Priyanka Chopra Spills Beans on Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner's Surprise Wedding
- Facebook Picks London to Drive WhatsApp Mobile Payments Innovation, Ahead of India Launch
- IPL 2019 | Five Bowlers Who Troubled Batsmen with Express Pace
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results