Rape-accused Karan Oberoi Gets 14 Days Judicial Custody by Magistrate Court

Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.He was nabbed on May 6 after the victim, an astrologer, registered a complaint with the police on Sunday accusing him of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage in 2017. Karan was remanded to police custody till Wednesday and was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the media that he would apply for bail for Karan on Friday.A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late on Sunday and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him. Karan was produced before a magistrate's court which has remanded him to police custody till May 9, his lawyer said.As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.Karan's lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari told IANS, "Though it will be little tougher for first few days but considering the fact that we have all the evidence to prove that my client is innocent, we should get him bailed."According to Tiwari, since the charges are strong, in such cases, police does not need an arrest warrant to arrest the person. However, it is the loophole in the system where the police do not analyse all the given information from both the parties before dragging one person and putting him behind the bar.Oberoi acted in some popular shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Inside Edge.He also appeared in some advertisements for cars, bikes and apparels.Follow @News18Movies for more