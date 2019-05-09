Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rape-accused Karan Oberoi Gets 14 Days Judicial Custody by Magistrate Court

Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 4:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rape-accused Karan Oberoi Gets 14 Days Judicial Custody by Magistrate Court
Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.
Loading...
Television actor and singer Karan Oberoi, arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a woman, has been sent to 14 days judicial custody by a Magistrate Court.

He was nabbed on May 6 after the victim, an astrologer, registered a complaint with the police on Sunday accusing him of rape and blackmail on the pretext of marriage in 2017. Karan was remanded to police custody till Wednesday and was produced before the court on Thursday afternoon.

His lawyer Dinesh Tiwari told the media that he would apply for bail for Karan on Friday.

A complaint was lodged with the Oshiwara Police late on Sunday and charges under the Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (rape) and 384 (extortion) were slapped against him. Karan was produced before a magistrate's court which has remanded him to police custody till May 9, his lawyer said.

As per the First Information Report lodged by the victim, the accused raped her under the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and tried to extort money from her under the threat of making the video public.

Karan's lawyer, advocate Dinesh Tiwari told IANS, "Though it will be little tougher for first few days but considering the fact that we have all the evidence to prove that my client is innocent, we should get him bailed."

According to Tiwari, since the charges are strong, in such cases, police does not need an arrest warrant to arrest the person. However, it is the loophole in the system where the police do not analyse all the given information from both the parties before dragging one person and putting him behind the bar.

Oberoi acted in some popular shows like Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and Inside Edge.

He also appeared in some advertisements for cars, bikes and apparels.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram