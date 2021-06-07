Rape Accused Pearl V Puri to be Sent to Jail if Covid Test is Negative: Report

TV actor Pearl V Puri, 31, who was arrested on Friday afternoon by the Waliv police station under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, in a 2019 case, will be taken to Thane jail after his RT-PCR test comes negative, a report has claimed.

TV actor Pearl Puri (31) has been arrested here for allegedly raping a minor girl in 2019, the police said on Saturday. Producer Ekta Kapoor and actors Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza extended support to Pearl, claiming that he had been framed up.

The police from neighbouring Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) commissionerate took him in custody in Mumbai on Friday night with the help of suburban Amboli police, an official said. Pearl is known for his roles in Naagin 3, Bepanah Pyaar and Brahmarakshas 2 serials.

“The alleged sexual assault and molestation with a five-year-old girl had taken place in 2019," said Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Patil of MBVV police. On the complaint of the girl’s father, FIR was registered under IPC section 376 AB (rape of woman below 12 years of age) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Waliv police station in Vasai, he said.

The actor was arrested and produced before a court which sent him in judicial custody for 14 days, he added. Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani and Krystle D’Souza extended support to Puri.

(With PTI inputs)

