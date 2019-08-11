Rape Case Against Alok Nath Likely to be Closed Due to Lack of Evidence, Say Reports

The rape case filed against Bollywood actor Alok Nath is likely to be closed by the police due to lack of evidence. The actor was accused of rape about ten months ago by television screenwriter and producer Vinta Nanda, at a time when the MeToo movement caught wind in India. She had shared her alleged ordeal on social media in October 2018.

After sharing her experience of harassment on social media, she also filed a case against Alok Nath at the Oshiwara police station. An FIR was registered against the actor by the Oshiwara Police and the charges were filed under section 376 of IPC (rape).

Alok Nath, last seen in De De Pyaar De, was booked for alleged rape a month later. Latest reports suggest that the Oshiwara Police might file a closure report in the case as it seems to be lacking sufficient evidence against the accused and a charge sheet can't be filed in the matter.

"We have recorded a detailed statement of the victim. Two witnesses were called to the police station a number of times but they haven't yet recorded their statements," a Mid-Day report quoted an Oshiwara police station officer as saying.

On the news of the case's closure, Nanda's lawyer Dhruti Kapadia said, "Let the police do whatever they are planning, we will take it forward accordingly."

The details of the witnesses were provided to the police by the survivor when she narrated the incident, that allegedly happened 20 years ago, at the time of the shoot of popular 1990s' TV serial Tara, in which Alok Nath played the male lead.

In his defence, Alok Nath had lodged a counter defamation suit against the complainant. He demanded a written apology from her and a monetary compensation of Re 1, as well as a restraining order.

