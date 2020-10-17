Rape Case Filed Against Mithun's Son Mahaakshay; Meghana Remembers Chiranjeevi on Birth Anniversary

Mumbai Police have registered a case against veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay and the former’s wife Yogita Bali on a complaint of rape and cheating filed by a woman, an official said on Saturday. The case was registered at Oshiwara police station on Thursday night based on the complaint lodged by the 38-year- old woman, he said.

In other news, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MGNREGA) job scheme is again being targeted by fraudsters. The pictures of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Dia Mirza have reportedly been used on 'fake' online job cards to claim benefits of the government scheme in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.

Actress Meghana Raj remembered her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on his birth anniversary with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The Kannada actor, fondly called Chiru, died in Bengaluru on June 7 this year at the age of 36.

Recently, Aamir Khan's daughter Ira opened up on her tryst with clinical depression. While many came in support of her and appreciated for talking about the subject, the star kid was also subjected to severe trolling. But the hate didn't bog down Ira. She came out stronger issuing a warning message for the haters.

Last night, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted watching Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match. Along with him were his son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan at the stadium. Pictures of the family enjoying the game are going viral on the Internet and netizens can't over Suhana's candid expressions during the match.

