Rape, Death Threats Cannot be Allowed on Twitter: Richa Chadha

Farhan Akhtar has taken a jibe at the management at Twitter and said rape and death threats should not be allowed or go unpunished on the micro-blogging site.

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has taken a jibe at the management at Twitter and said rape and death threats should not be allowed or go unpunished on the micro-blogging site.

"Top management at Twitter must re-group and decide what they would like their service to be remembered for.

"If it is for good, then they need to get smarter in its regulation. Rape and death threats cannot be allowed or go unpunished. Twitter," said Farhan late on Thursday.




Farhan's tweet comes after actress Richa Chadha spoke out about the constant death and rape threats she received for her opinion on Hindutva.

When Richa attempted to report the death and rape threat issued by the Twitter users, the social networking service responded saying, "No violation within context".

On Thursday night, the Fukrey actress re-tweeted Farhan's comment to the management.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

