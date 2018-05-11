English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape, Death Threats Cannot be Allowed on Twitter: Richa Chadha
Farhan Akhtar has taken a jibe at the management at Twitter and said rape and death threats should not be allowed or go unpunished on the micro-blogging site.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar has taken a jibe at the management at Twitter and said rape and death threats should not be allowed or go unpunished on the micro-blogging site.
"Top management at Twitter must re-group and decide what they would like their service to be remembered for.
"If it is for good, then they need to get smarter in its regulation. Rape and death threats cannot be allowed or go unpunished. Twitter," said Farhan late on Thursday.
Farhan's tweet comes after actress Richa Chadha spoke out about the constant death and rape threats she received for her opinion on Hindutva.
When Richa attempted to report the death and rape threat issued by the Twitter users, the social networking service responded saying, "No violation within context".
On Thursday night, the Fukrey actress re-tweeted Farhan's comment to the management.
Also Watch
"Top management at Twitter must re-group and decide what they would like their service to be remembered for.
"If it is for good, then they need to get smarter in its regulation. Rape and death threats cannot be allowed or go unpunished. Twitter," said Farhan late on Thursday.
Top management at Twitter must regroup and decide what they’d like their service to be remembered for.— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 10, 2018
If it’s for good, then they need to get smarter in its regulation. Rape and death threats cannot be allowed or go unpunished. @twitter @TwitterIndia
Farhan's tweet comes after actress Richa Chadha spoke out about the constant death and rape threats she received for her opinion on Hindutva.
When Richa attempted to report the death and rape threat issued by the Twitter users, the social networking service responded saying, "No violation within context".
On Thursday night, the Fukrey actress re-tweeted Farhan's comment to the management.
Also Watch
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- Raazi Review: Alia Bhatt Starrer is a Gripping Watch That Keeps You On the Edge
- Hope Aur Hum Movie Review: The Film Has Its Heart In The Right Place But That's Not Enough
- Sonam Kapoor's Latest Picture With Husband Anand Ahuja Will Make You All Go 'Aww'!
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale