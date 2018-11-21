English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rape FIR Against Alok Nath on the Basis of #MeToo Complaint by Vinta Nanda
An FIR has been registered against Alok Nath by Oshiwara Police on allegations of rape levelled by writer Vinta Nanda.
An FIR has been registered against Alok Nath by the Oshiwara Police on allegations of rape levelled by writer Vinta Nanda. ANI reported that the charges were filed under section 376 of IPC (rape).
With women coming out with their horror stories vis-a-vis sexual harassment at workplace, on October 8, Nanda shared her account of harassment by Alok Nath who was acting in the television show 'Tara' for which she was a producer and writer.
Last month, veteran TV writer, producer and director Vinta Nanda in a detailed Facebook post alleged that Nath raped her more than once 19 years ago after he was sacked from their iconic show Tara for misbehaving with its lead actress.
After sharing her experience of harassment on social media, she also filed a case against Alok Nath at the Oshiwara police station.
In her post, Nanda called Nath an entitled drunk and wrote, “He was an alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious but he was also the television star of that decade, so not only was he forgiven for all his bad behaviour but many of the guys would egg him on to be his worst. My lead female actor was being harassed by him. He would mess with her on the sets and everyone would be silent. When she complained to us, we decided to let him go.”
Since both Vinta and Alok were members of CINTAA, the association had also sent a letter to the accused seeking an explanation on the allegation.
The association had condemned the act of sexual harassment in October. Ashok Pandit, one of the members of CINTAA, had told IANS: "When the victim is complaining to us, we as the member of the federation will have to take a stand and we will do that."
You can read Nanda's full post here:
Mumbai Police Additional CP Manoj Sharma says 'Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda.' pic.twitter.com/m7A99o61Xt— ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018
