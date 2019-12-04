Take the pledge to vote

Rapists Should be Kept in Jail Permanently, Says Hema Malini

Her comments came a day after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that rapists should be "brought out in public and lynched."

PTI

Updated:December 4, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
Rapists Should be Kept in Jail Permanently, Says Hema Malini
Image courtesy: Hema Malini/ Instagram

In the wake of the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini said on Tuesday that rapists should be kept in jail permanently.

Her comments came a day after Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan said in the Rajya Sabha that rapists should be "brought out in public and lynched."

"Each day we hear about women being harassed. My suggestion is keep the culprits in jail permanently. Once they go in jail, they should not be released at all," the BJP MP told reporters in Parliament premises in response to a question.

