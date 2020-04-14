Rapper Abby Viral Creates Coronavirus Awareness With A Quirky Rap, Watch Video

"Ab na paartiyon me jao, na dost ke ghar khao, apne waqt ko tum aaram se ghar pe bitao," raps Abby Viral in his recent video as he joins in the awareness drive regarding the spread on novel coronavirus.

Rapper Abby Viral, on Tuesday, performed a lockdown-themed rap and urged everyone to stay home and practice social distancing.

Besides Abby, the video also featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his televised address in which he announced that the nationwide lockdown is being extended till May 3 in an attempt to battle the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Eros Now shared the video with caption: "Rap of Hope...Lockdown's got you feeling blue?...Here's @abbyviral to get us pumped up with this spirited rap anthem and a meaningful message of hope!...Artist: @abbyviral...Lyricist: @ranjeetdhandwar...Music composer: @jahaanshah...#ErosNow #StayHome #StaySafe #Coronavirus #Covid_19 #Lockdown #Rap #Anthem #India."

Meanwhile, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan have also tried their hands on rap to create awareness about Covid-19.

Several Bollywood celebs like Hema Malini, Nimrat Kaur, Rajeev Khandelwal and many others have welcomed PM Narendra Modi's decision of extending the lockdown and took to social media to urge people to cooperate with the government's decision.

India has recorded 10,541 cases and 358 deaths due to the pandemic till now.

Follow @News18Movies for more