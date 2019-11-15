Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rapper Badshah Collaborates With J Balvin, Major Lazer for Que Calor Remix

The official video of the Badshah remix has been dropped now. Directed by Colin Tilley and choreographed by Calvit Hodge, the original video stars Major Lazer's Diplo and Ape Drums as well as Balvin and El Alfa alongside Lazer Gyals, Sara Bivens and Helen Gedlu.

IANS

Updated:November 15, 2019, 2:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rapper Badshah Collaborates With J Balvin, Major Lazer for Que Calor Remix
Indian rapper Badshah has collaborated with "Mi gente" hitmaker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for official remix of "Que calor". "Que calor", which was released in September, also features Dominican rapper El Alfa.

Indian rapper Badshah has collaborated with Mi Gente hit maker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for official remix of Que Calor.

The song was released in September and also featured Dominican rapper El Alfa. "It is a huge pleasure for me to be on the 'Que calor' India Remix. I loved the track the moment I heard it. Major Lazer are dance music legends, I have worked with them in the past and I truly believe they have a major role in shaping the current global sound. J Balvin is a rockstar whom I really look up to and I think El Alfa has done an extraordinary job. It gives me honour and pleasure to be collaborating with these stars and bring Que calor to India. Prepare to be blown away," Badshah said.

Talking about the collaboration, Major Lazer said, "We just dropped an official remix of Que Calor with Badshah, who brings serious heat. India holds a special place in our hearts and our Indian fans have given so much love back to us to our songs, so it was time for us to give something special to them. India, enjoy this Badshah Remix!"

Directed by Colin Tilley and choreographed by Calvit Hodge, the original video stars Major Lazer's Diplo and Ape Drums as well as Balvin and El Alfa alongside Lazer Gyals, Sara Bivens and Helen Gedlu.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram