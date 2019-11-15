Rapper Badshah Collaborates With J Balvin, Major Lazer for Que Calor Remix

Indian rapper Badshah has collaborated with Mi Gente hit maker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for official remix of Que Calor.

The song was released in September and also featured Dominican rapper El Alfa. "It is a huge pleasure for me to be on the 'Que calor' India Remix. I loved the track the moment I heard it. Major Lazer are dance music legends, I have worked with them in the past and I truly believe they have a major role in shaping the current global sound. J Balvin is a rockstar whom I really look up to and I think El Alfa has done an extraordinary job. It gives me honour and pleasure to be collaborating with these stars and bring Que calor to India. Prepare to be blown away," Badshah said.

Talking about the collaboration, Major Lazer said, "We just dropped an official remix of Que Calor with Badshah, who brings serious heat. India holds a special place in our hearts and our Indian fans have given so much love back to us to our songs, so it was time for us to give something special to them. India, enjoy this Badshah Remix!"

Directed by Colin Tilley and choreographed by Calvit Hodge, the original video stars Major Lazer's Diplo and Ape Drums as well as Balvin and El Alfa alongside Lazer Gyals, Sara Bivens and Helen Gedlu.

