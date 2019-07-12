Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rapper Badshah Dethrones Taylor Swift, K-Pop Band BTS on YouTube With 7.5 Crore Views in 24 Hours

Indian rap star Badshah has broken a world record with with his new song, 'Paagal'.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2019, 8:49 AM IST
Image courtesy: Badshah/Twitter
Indian rap star Badshah has broken a world record with with his new number, Paagal, dethroning the popular South Korean band BTS, by crossing 75 million-plus views in 24 hours.

Within minutes of its release, the song --- an all-out rhythmic pop banger --- became a viral sensation. Badshah has also dethroned American singer Taylor Swift, who was named the world’s highest-paid entertainer on Wednesday. For the second time ever, Swift is at the top of the Forbes highest-paid celebrity list, making USD 185 million in the last 12 months.

"I am ecstatic and I am overwhelmed with the amount of love we have received in the last 24 hours," Badshah said.

"'Paagal' was made with the focused intent of taking music from India across borders and making our presence felt. My fans just went all out to help me achieve my dream. We're going big with this one," he added about the song, which released on Sony Music India's YouTube channel.

Shridhar Subramaniam, President India and Middle East, Sony Music, added: "This is an unprecedented feat and we are very proud. This will go down history because Badshah has become the first Indian artiste to reach 75 million views in 24 hours."

BTS' Boy with luv featuring Halsey was the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours with 74,600,000 views from April 12 to 13, 2019, followed by Taylor Swift’s Look at What You Made Me Do.

