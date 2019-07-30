Rapper Badshah Reacts to Calling Kartik Aaryan Overrated Actor on Koffee With Karan
Badshah, during an interaction with a news publication, reacted to a comment he made about Kartik Aaryan. He had called Kartik "an overrated actor." Read here.
Image of Badshah, Kartik Aaryan, courtesy of Instagram
Rapper Badshah is making a special appearance in Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, which is releasing on 2 August 2019. The singer-songwriter will play a music star in the film and during a recent interaction with a media publication cleared the long, looming air of misunderstanding between him and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star Kartik Aaryan.
Reversing the clock back to 2018, Badshah while responding to a question by Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan had called Kartik an "overrated" actor during the Rapid Fire round. He was appearing alongside Diljit Dosanjh on the show and now seems to have backtracked on his earlier statement.
During the promotions of Khandaani Shafakhana, when a reporter asked him about his comments about Kartik, Badshah responded by saying, "I don't know why I named him, maybe because we were talking about Kartik during the break. It just came out but the fact is that he is a brilliant actor with a very good script sense."
About Badshah acting in a film, the Tareefan singer added that Kartik told him to "Wait and watch" (Beta, ab tu dekh) when the former told him about his acting venture in Khandaani Shafakhana.
Kartik's last release, alongside Kriti Sanon did decent business at the box office and his popularity as a mass actor has only increased. He has films such as Pati, Patni Aur Woh; a film with Imtiaz Ali, alongside Sara Ali Khan; Dostana 2 and a speculated sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa as well.
