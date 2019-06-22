Take the pledge to vote

Rapper Cardi B Faces Felony Assault Charges Over Strip Club Fight

Grammy Award-winning rapper Cardi B was indicted on Friday on felony assault charges in connection with a fight at a New York City strip club, court records showed.

Reuters

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:29 PM IST
(Image: AP)
The 26-year-old performer, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, had previously faced misdemeanor charges over the Aug. 29 incident at the Angels NYC strip club in the borough of Queens.

Her lawyer, Jeff Kern, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 25 in Queens Criminal Court, court records showed.

According to police, the rapper got into an argument with two of the club’s female bartenders. She had accused one of them of having an affair with her husband, Offset, a member of the rap trio Migos, according to local media.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Cardi B is collaborating with Ed Sheeran along with 18 other artists for new LP No.6 Collaborations Project. The list features names like Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem and more.

The tracklisting news follows the release of Sheeran's global hits I Don't Care with Justin Bieber and Cross Me featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock, which have amassed over 750 million global streams to date, and both of which feature on the upcoming release.

