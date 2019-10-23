Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rapper Cardi B to Feature in Vin Diesel, John Cena's Fast & Furious 9

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music's rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film's soundtrack.

IANS

Updated:October 23, 2019, 3:22 PM IST
Rapper Cardi B to Feature in Vin Diesel, John Cena's Fast & Furious 9
credits - instagram

Rapper Cardi B has joined the cast of Fast & Furious 9, which brings back Vin Diesel as franchise mainstay Dominic Toretto.

It's the rapper's first movie part since her role of the stripper Diamond in Hustlers.

Diesel disclosed the casting on Tuesday in a post on his Instagram account with a video that showed him and Cardi on the UK set of the movie, reports variety.com.

"I'm tired, but I can't wait," Cardi B told Diesel's followers. "I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

View this post on Instagram

Last day in the UK! Pa mi Gente... #Fast92020 #Fatherhood

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

The news came a day after the announcement that Ozuna, one of Latin music's rising stars, had joined the cast and was also in talks to join the film's soundtrack.

Justin Lin, who directed Fast & Furious 6, returns to direct the ninth installment with franchise.

