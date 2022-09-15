Rapper Chandan Shetty Pens Tribble Riding Song Yatta Yatta Yatta Lyrics

Chandan Shetty is quite popular among the masses for his superhit rap songs. He has also cultivated a loyal fanbase over the years, which leaves no stone unturned to create buzz around his latest songs on social media. Chandan recently made headlines after the makers of Tribble Riding released the promo of the film’s upcoming song Yatta Yatta Yatta.

The popular rapper has penned the lyrics of this Kannada song. The full version of this Tribble Riding song is expected to drop today (September 15). The song will reportedly be released at an event held in Bangalore. The teaser has already created a lot of hype around the film, which is slated to hit the big screen on September 23.

Golden Star Ganesh and three lead actresses will be seen in Tribble Riding. The teaser of Yatta Yatta Yatta has piqued fans’ curiosity and they cannot wait for the release of the song, as well as the film. There is no doubt that writing a song that features three female leads would have been challenging for Chandan Shetty. However, he seems to have handled it really well as the song is garnering immense love from the masses even before its release.

It is also sung by Chandan Shetty. Yatta Yatta Yatta has been composed by Sai Karthik. Chandan reportedly wrote the lyrics for Yatta Yatta Yatta during the second wave of the COVID-19 lockdown. And now, almost one-and-a-half years later, he got a chance to use it in the film Tribble Riding.

The romantic entertainer has been directed by Mahesh Gowda. Alongside Ganesh, Tribble Riding will star Rangayana Raghu, Sadhu Kokila and Ravishankar Gowda in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here