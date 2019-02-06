English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rapper Divine Announces Gully Gang Entertainment to Record, Recruit and Produce Hip Hop Talent
Rapper Divine announced that he has set up a new company which will function as a record label, recruit and manage new hip-hop talent and produce content.
A still from Kaam 25
Loading...
Rapper Divine on Wednesday announced that he has set up a new company which will function as a record label, recruit and manage new hip-hop talent and produce content.
His latest venture, Gully Gang Entertainment, features Divine aka Vivian Fernandes and his mother on the board of directors, amongst others.
"I'm surrounding myself with the right people I've met along the way and moving forward to the next phase of life with them," Divine said in a statement to IANS.
"This has been a dream I'd never seen, though now I feel it's expected of me and it's a great time in music in India to start Gully Gang Entertainment. We need all the support from the industry and are looking forward to scaling up the business by way of the right partnerships, and by keeping the artiste and the music at the core of it.
"I'm nervous to be honest. Though, the excitement of the things to come, and getting in the studio with all the young producers and rappers is a rush," he added.
Over the years, the "Mere gully mein" hitmaker has come to represent the rise of the hip-hop genre in India.
The first release on Gully Gang Records will be his debut album, expected to drop sometime in March.
With hip-hop's popularity and awareness at an all-time high -- partly due to the forthcoming Bollywood film "Gully Boy" -- live music events that showcase street culture in India is a priority for GG Entertainment.
Its flagship event Gully Fest, launched in September 2018, will feature artistes of desi hip-hop, DJs, beatboxers and more who have helped give Indian hip-hop its own sound.
After the amazing response it received in Mumbai last year, Gully Fest will soon travel to other Indian cities.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
His latest venture, Gully Gang Entertainment, features Divine aka Vivian Fernandes and his mother on the board of directors, amongst others.
"I'm surrounding myself with the right people I've met along the way and moving forward to the next phase of life with them," Divine said in a statement to IANS.
"This has been a dream I'd never seen, though now I feel it's expected of me and it's a great time in music in India to start Gully Gang Entertainment. We need all the support from the industry and are looking forward to scaling up the business by way of the right partnerships, and by keeping the artiste and the music at the core of it.
"I'm nervous to be honest. Though, the excitement of the things to come, and getting in the studio with all the young producers and rappers is a rush," he added.
Over the years, the "Mere gully mein" hitmaker has come to represent the rise of the hip-hop genre in India.
The first release on Gully Gang Records will be his debut album, expected to drop sometime in March.
With hip-hop's popularity and awareness at an all-time high -- partly due to the forthcoming Bollywood film "Gully Boy" -- live music events that showcase street culture in India is a priority for GG Entertainment.
Its flagship event Gully Fest, launched in September 2018, will feature artistes of desi hip-hop, DJs, beatboxers and more who have helped give Indian hip-hop its own sound.
After the amazing response it received in Mumbai last year, Gully Fest will soon travel to other Indian cities.
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
-
Saturday 02 February , 2019
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
American Singer Julia Michaels Shares Uncanny Resemblance With Anushka Sharma
Saturday 02 February , 2019 Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chennai City FC Partners With Swiss club FC Basel by Selling 26% Share
- Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: There is Nothing Like Knowing Old Bombay from the Top of an Open Bus
- Ivanka Trump Responds To Look-Alike Who Cleans Crumbs As Part Of Art Exhibit
- Renault Duster AMT Gets Rs 1 Lakh Cheaper Than Before, Now Priced at Rs 12.10 Lakh
- Xiaomi is Bringing The Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to India, And We Can Barely Contain Our Excitement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results