1-MIN READ

Project Salaam: Rapper Divine Creates Tribute Track for COVID-19 Warriors

At a time when Bollywood rap is mostly about alcohol and parties, Divine's clean verses on the human condition, inequality and the want to do more make you meet your 21-year-old self—who dreams and hopes to change the world. (Image: Apple)

At a time when Bollywood rap is mostly about alcohol and parties, Divine's clean verses on the human condition, inequality and the want to do more make you meet your 21-year-old self—who dreams and hopes to change the world. (Image: Apple)

Rapper Divine has created a special track titled 'Project salaam' that acknowledges the heroic efforts of India's Corona Warriors across medical, civic and law enforcement fields.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 8:30 AM IST
Rapper Divine has created a special track titled "Project salaam" that acknowledges the heroic efforts of India's Corona Warriors across medical, civic and law enforcement fields.

"There are health workers, police officers, and many other professionals on the front lines. They are living proof that real life superheroes don't wear capes. Today, I salute all my brothers and sisters, all across the globe, on the frontlines who are relentlessly putting their lives at stake to safeguard the well-being of the common man," said the rap star, whose real name is Vivian Fernandes.

He added: "The track 'Salaam' commends their unconditional love and their combatant spirit and I hope it can ignite a sense of optimism and positivity in these dark times, and feed and fuel your souls. After we come out of this atrocious calamity, I hope humans are nicer to one another and fairer to one another. We are all in this together and will win this fight slowly but surely."

The track aims to bind the nation in a gesture of solidarity and express gratitude to the doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff, police officers, and others in the essential line of work.

"Project salaam" is produced by the 29-year-old rapper's independent endeavour, Gully Gang Entertainment.

