Rapper Eminem Celebrates 12 Years of Sobriety with Instagram Post

Setting an example on winning against addiction, American rapper Eminem celebrated the 12 year anniversary of quitting drugs recently. He posted the picture of his sobriety chip on Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

The blue and black coin seen in the picture carries the number 12 in between with the motto “One day at a time” inscripted at the top. The badge of sobriety carries the three pledges of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) –Unity, Service and Recovery.

The Love the Way You Lie singer captioned the post, "Clean dozen, in the books! I’m not afraid."





The tokens are given to people dealing with alcohol or drug addiction recovery to act as a physical reminder to take sobriety one day at a time.

Eminem came out of the addiction to Vicodin, Valium and Ambien in 2008, a year after he suffered from a methadone overdose. During the peak of his addiction, the singer had been inconsistent with his music as well.

After getting clean, however, the Detroit singer has released several hit albums, including Recovery in 2010 that won him the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album the following year.

His latest release has been Music to be Murdered By in January this year, followed by albums Revival in 2017 and Kamikaze in 2018.

Follow @News18Movies for more