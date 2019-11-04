Rapper Emiway Bantai Bags Best Indian Act at MTV Europe Music Awards

Hip hop artiste Emiway Bantai has been declared this year's Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The Machayenge hitmaker was nominated along with Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category.

The ceremony took place in Spain on November 3, where artistes such as Nicki Minaj, BTS, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Martin Garrix were honoured with awards in different categories.

"Thanks to MTV Europe Music Awards for keeping it people's choice so that everyone can vote. I am grateful and thankful to each and every one, my whole team, the people who support me and are always with me such as my parents. It is a big thing to win an international award, I had won the People's Choice Award sometime back and now the Europe Music Awards," Emiway said.

"Full power, Bahut Zyaada Hard. I made the song 'Freeverse feast (Daawat)' because my listeners had increased overseas and their reaction videos too. I thought I should add a bit of English to build a connect overseas, hence I made a mix of Hindi and English with this song," he added.

In the past, Indian artistes such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Prateek Kuhad have won the award.

