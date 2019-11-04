Rapper Emiway Bantai Bags Best Indian Act at MTV Europe Music Awards
The Machayenge hitmaker was nominated along with Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category.
Image: Instagram
Hip hop artiste Emiway Bantai has been declared this year's Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. The Machayenge hitmaker was nominated along with Komorebi, Parikrama, Prateek Kuhad and Raja Kumari in the regional category.
The ceremony took place in Spain on November 3, where artistes such as Nicki Minaj, BTS, Green Day, Shawn Mendes and Martin Garrix were honoured with awards in different categories.
"Thanks to MTV Europe Music Awards for keeping it people's choice so that everyone can vote. I am grateful and thankful to each and every one, my whole team, the people who support me and are always with me such as my parents. It is a big thing to win an international award, I had won the People's Choice Award sometime back and now the Europe Music Awards," Emiway said.
"Full power, Bahut Zyaada Hard. I made the song 'Freeverse feast (Daawat)' because my listeners had increased overseas and their reaction videos too. I thought I should add a bit of English to build a connect overseas, hence I made a mix of Hindi and English with this song," he added.
In the past, Indian artistes such as Yo Yo Honey Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Prateek Kuhad have won the award.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Squary or Scary: This Math Joke Has Left the Internet Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- PUBG Mobile Season 10 Arriving on November 9: Here’s Everything We Know
- Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina to Make Her Bollywood Debut in 2020
- David Harbour Recreates 'Here's Johny' Scene from 'The Shining', Fans Want a Remake of Film
- Warning Graphic Visuals! Andre Gomes Suffers Horror Ankle Injury, Son Heung-min Sees Red Card in Tears | WATCH