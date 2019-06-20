Rapper Hard Kaur Booked for Sedition Over Online Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat
A written complaint was filed by a local lawyer, Shashank Shekhar, on Wednesday, SHO Cantonment Vijay Pratap Singh said.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Hard Kaur
Varanasi: UK-based rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon a.k.a Hard Kaur has been booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media, police said on Thursday.
The police have booked her under sections 124 A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act, he said.
The complaint will be forwarded to the cyber cell for further probe into the matter, the SHO said.
Hard Kaur is known for her hit songs like Glassy and Move Your Body. She also owns a music label, Future Records.
In a similar controversy recently, journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested and sent to judicial custody for alleged objectionable posts against Yogi Adityanath. He was released on bail after his filed a petition against his arrest in the Supreme Court.
