Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rapper Hard Kaur Booked for Sedition Over Online Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat

A written complaint was filed by a local lawyer, Shashank Shekhar, on Wednesday, SHO Cantonment Vijay Pratap Singh said.

News18.com

Updated:June 20, 2019, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rapper Hard Kaur Booked for Sedition Over Online Remarks Against Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat
Image courtesy: Instagram/Hard Kaur
Loading...

Varanasi: UK-based rapper Taran Kaur Dhillon a.k.a Hard Kaur has been booked for sedition for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on social media, police said on Thursday.

A written complaint was filed by local lawyer Shashank Shekhar on Wednesday, SHO Cantonment Vijay Pratap Singh said.

The police have booked her under sections 124 A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 500 (defamation) and 505 (intent to incite) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act, he said.

The complaint will be forwarded to the cyber cell for further probe into the matter, the SHO said.

Hard Kaur is known for her hit songs like Glassy and Move Your Body. She also owns a music label, Future Records.

In a similar controversy recently, journalist Prashant Kanojia was arrested and sent to judicial custody for alleged objectionable posts against Yogi Adityanath. He was released on bail after his filed a petition against his arrest in the Supreme Court.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram