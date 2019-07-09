Rapper Honey Singh Booked By Mohali Police For 'Vulgar' Lyrics in Makhna Song

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has again landed himself in the middle of controversy with yet another song. This time, it is his song Makhna, that released about six months back, which has invited the wrath of the Punjab Women Commission for its misogynistic lyrics and objectification of women.

The matter has now reached the police, with the Mohali police registering a case against the rapper and Bhushan Kumar, the producer of the song from T-Series, at Mattaur police station this morning. Punjab DGP had handed over the case to the Mohali SSP to investigate after the matter was raised by the Women Commission, which had also sought an action-taken report from the state police by July 12.

Singh has been booked under section 294 (punishment for obscene song and acts) and section 509 (punishment for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar told PTI. He has also been charged under section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and relevant section of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986, Bhullar said.

Earlier, chairperson of the women panel Manisha Gulati had written to the state home secretary, the Punjab director general of police and the inspector general of police (crime), demanding appropriate action against the singer. "We have asked the police to register an FIR against the singer for using vulgar lyrics against women in his song Makhna," Gulati had said.

The women panel had also asked the police to submit a status report in the matter by July 12. Gulati had said the song with the objectionable lyrics against women should be banned in the state.

With inputs from PTI.

