Rapper Honey Singh Faces Music as Wife Alleges Domestic Violence

Shalini Talwar, wife of rapper Honey Singh, yesterday filed a petition in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court against her husband, his parents, and younger sister, on allegations of physical, emotional and mental torture. Shalini said in her petition that ever since her marriage to the rapper, she has been a victim of domestic violence. As compensation, she has asked for a hefty amount of Rs 10 crore, citing that the singer made a whopping amount with each live show he did.

Hridesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh, is considered as one of the country’s richest rappers. According to various media reports, he owns property worth about Rs 173 crore.

According to Shalini, the rapper had no idea that his wife would break her silence after ten years of marriage and spill their dirty secrets before the whole world.

Singh reportedly owns houses in various parts of the country including Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Delhi, and Punjab. He charges a hefty fee of Rs 15 lakh for one song. The rapper is one of the highest-paid singers in the country. He has a range of expensive cars including an Audi R8, Audi Q7, Rolls Royce, Jaguar, and a BMW.

Shalini Talwar, in her 160-page petition in the court, has claimed that the rent of the house which they’re living in is Rs 5 lakh per month. Along with that amount, she has also listed jewelry and other valuables which she says should be handed over to her.

The Delhi Court has issued a notice to Yo Yo Honey Singh, directing him to file his response by August 28. Meanwhile, the court has also passed an interim order in favour of Shalini and restrained Honey Singh from disposing of any property which is jointly owned.

