Rapper Honey Singh's Lockdown Body Transformation is Taking Instagram by Storm

While most of us have been struggling to maintain our routines during the coronavirus lockdown, rapper Honey Singh seems to have made the most of it. The hip hop star shared several photos of his latest body transformation, showing that he has been hard at work at the gym.

The singer-music composer took to Instagram and surprised his fans by posting pictures of his shredded body, sending the internet into a meltdown. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram, he wrote, "Checkout my Latest body transformation pictures, lockdown mein ki gayi mehnat !! Share which one u like !!"

The pictures show the Makhna hitmaker flaunting his now transformed physique. Fans went gaga over his look, saying "Honey Singh's back". Actor Varun Dhawan too reacted to his photos.

Singer Jazzy B commented, "Ah gia Sada sher wapas love you bro keep that energy going."

Check out the rest of the photos here:

A few days back, the rapper told IANS that the lockdown experience has had a great influence on his creativity. He added that he has worked on a lot of songs during this period, which he will release soon.

"I feel in this current scenario, away from the hustle and bustle of life, we have become more creative. Main acha time spend kar raha hoon apne studios mein (I am spending a good amount of time in my studios), and so is my team in their respective studios," Honey Singh said.

"I''m working on a lot of songs in this lockdown period and will release these soon. I''m also thinking of releasing an album this summer. Kaafi gaane ban gaye hain (a lot of songs are ready)," he added.

The rapper, whose recent hits include "Loca" and "Moscow mashooka", is planning a lot of collaborations.