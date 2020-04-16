MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Rapper Naezy Urges People to Stay Indoors with Khamakha Video

Rapper Naezy took to Instagram to release his the music video for his new song Khamakha urging people to stay indoors amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 3:51 PM IST
Rapper-songwriter Naved Shaikh, popularly known as Naezy, has urged people to stay indoors amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic through the official video of his song Khamakha.

"Surakshit hai tu ghar pe, na ja raaston pe", goes the hook line of the number, sending ot a message about the importance of staying indoors.

"All these songs from my album Maghreb are an extension of my thoughts and feelings. I believe that the art we create should reflect our thoughts unfiltered and we hold the responsibility to present the truth and spread the right message across as it has an influence on people," Naezy said.

"This video outlines the irony of life that used to be before this coronavirus crisis and encourages people to be conscious of their actions that can have an adverse reaction to the situation. I'm grateful to Big Bang Music for shaping my thoughts perfectly into this video and helping me show it to the public," he added.

The music video, which features Naezy, is a tribute to Mumbai, a city that never sleeps, yet is adapting to the new reality amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The video puts out the narrative through drone footage of the city during the lockdown. It has been shot and developed by Shreepad Gaonka, and is produced by Big Bang Music.

Urging everyone to stay home, Naezy said: "I want to appeal to all to be home- be safe and don't panic as this is the best step to fight this situation. I'm really liking staying home and spending time with my family. It's giving me enough time to sit, think and write more songs and plan for a post-covid world."

