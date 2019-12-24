Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rapper Raftaar Says He Can 'Take a Bullet' for His Bodyguard Arshad

Rapper Raftaar recently made a video criticizing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and said that he can take a bullet for his bodyguard Arshad.

IANS

Updated:December 24, 2019, 8:27 PM IST
Rapper Raftaar Says He Can 'Take a Bullet' for His Bodyguard Arshad
File photo of Raftaar

Rapper Raftaar says he can take a bullet for his bodyguard. A video in which he is talking about the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizen during a live show has gone viral on the Internet.

In the video, Raftaar says, "Ek baat bilkul seriously clear kar raha hoon. Chahe kal career chale ya na chale, koi dikkat nahi. Itna kama lia hai ki end tak bhookha nahi marunga (I want to make something seriously clear. No matter what happens to my career, no problem. I have earned so much that I will not go hungry till the end)."

He is then joined by his bodyguard on stage. Talking about him, the rapper says, "Is insaan ka naam hai Arshad. Ye mera aisa khyaal rakhta hai ki koi mereko dhakka bhi nahi maar sakta. Agar isko koi desh se nikaalne ki baat karega na toh saamne goli khaaunga." (This man's name is Arshad. He takes care of me to the extent that no one can even push me. If anyone talks about asking him to leave the country, I will take a bullet for it.)

"Chaahe Hindu hai, chaahe Sikh hai, chaahe Isaai hai, chaahe Muslim hai Sab humare bhai hain. Kisi ko bhi bahar nahi jaane dunga. Aur iske baad jo bhi mere career ka hoga na, wo tum khud dekh lena. Mere ko koi parwaah nahi hai." (Whether they are Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Muslim, they all are our brothers. I will not let anyone be taken out of the country. After this, whatever happens to my career, you guys can see. I am not bothered)," Raftaar added.

Netizens hailed the rapper by saying: "10 times more respect for Raftaar."

One wrote: "You have won my heart."

Another said: "He deserves to be called a real hero."

