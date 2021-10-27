Rapper Raja Kumari: Bindis and Bangles are Part of My Identity Now and It's Not a Gimmick

Indian-American songwriter, recording artist and rapper Svetha Yallapragada Rao, famously known as Raja Kumari, recently performed in Mumbai. The Grammy-nominated artist talks about the change in the music scene post the pandemic, how her rapper avatar has a message behind it, and how the perception of Indians is changing in the West.

This is your first performance after the pandemic in India. How excited are you?

It was my first appearance in Mumbai. I feel hopeful. People turned out in huge numbers for the concert and they seemed to have a good time. I am so thankful to be on stage again. It’s the new normal where we have to follow a few protocols and be vigilant. I believe that there is going to be a renaissance in music as all the artists that I know are raring to go and perform on stage. I am hoping that the real music makes a comeback.

What kind of changes do you see in the music industry post the pandemic?

Artists are willing to experiment and try something new. They have to engage with the audience without actually seeing them in person. For me, it has allowed me to dig more into my musicality. It has allowed me to sing more and come up with new harmonies and experiment with new instruments. Pandemic has made me into a serious musician. Personally, during the lockdown, I had been doing a few different things to stay entertained and keep myself mentally stimulated, including practicing yoga and reading a lot more.

You have a unique sense of fashion, something that receives appreciation as well as flak. Is there a message behind the way you dress up?

Yes. The message behind the way I dress is to be authentic, raw and real and be yourself. This is why I also collaborated with G-Star Raw for the Mumbai concert. In my situation, I always make sure that I honour my roots when I dress up. I love to celebrate Indian culture. You rarely see me without a bindi and that’s not a gimmick. I think it looks beautiful on the forehead. I really love bindis and bangles, they’re part of my identity now. There are so many other things about Indian culture that are so striking. So my jewellery would always be Indian and my textiles are Indian and I make sure to collaborate with Indian designers. Also, we are always looking outside for validation when we have such amazing talent in the country. It is important to support each other and put that out on the world stage. This is my way of doing it.

Rapping is a male-dominated form of music. We hardly see any female rappers across the globe. Do you think the scenario can change anytime soon?

It’s necessary for women to support their clan. I did Rani Cypher which had four women emcees. I have carved a place for myself in the male-dominated music industry. When women see other women in a certain light, they get an idea of what they can achieve, too. India has always been a patriarchal society. It’s harder for women and girls to even get into music studios and have access to this industry. I can only hope that things will change and I am betting my whole life on it. A lot of my work is also with the idea of pushing the boundaries for other women and keep inspiring them. Also, we need to be more inclusive as a society. I remember back in 2016 when I would do shows there would be two girls in the audience who I believe would have accompanied their boyfriend or brother. But now the entire front row is full of women so that is the testament that the music scene is growing.

Being of Indian origin, you faced a lot of challenges when you started off. Do you feel things are changing for the Indian community?

Things are evolving in the US now. I like to call it the ‘brown renaissance’. Indians are more relevant in so many fields, especially entertainment. When I started off, one of the main issues I faced trying to get started in America was racism. I was told that I was too Indian and should tone down my ethnicity. But things are changing. A person like Kamala Harris, who is the Vice-President of the USA, just motivates the entire community. The Indian community is no longer stereotyped to nerds or tech people. There are a lot of people who are excelling in the field of arts and I am really proud of what is coming out of the diaspora. Things are changing but there is still a lot to do.

Do you listen to any Indian rappers?

When I was on MTV Hustle as a mentor, I took the job really seriously. So I have been listening to Indian rappers and there is some amazing music coming out from the streets of India. There is Yashraj Mehra, Dhruv Rajpal, Hanumankind who are doing a fantastic job. What is more interesting is the fact that we are seeing rap in regional languages. There are a lot of Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam rappers which is really exciting. It is not just replicating but diversifying.

You collaborated with AR Rahman for Mani Ratnam’s Kaatru Veliyidai (2017). You also had a song in Zero and Judgementall Hai Kya. Any plans for more work in films?

I was in Dubai and I ended up staying back longer to spend time with Rahman and his son and work on some music. I am forever grateful for my relationship with his family. There are definitely many things that we are planning to come up with. I am always game to try out something new.

Any actor that you would like to lend your voice to?

I am a little old school and a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. So I would like to lend my voice to her. MD forever (laughs).​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.