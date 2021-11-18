Rapper Young Dolph Shot Dead at Cookie Shop in His Hometown in US

The shocking and tragic news of rapper Young Dolph being shot dead while he was at a cookie shop in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee has left the world grief-stricken. Police tweeted they had no information to release about a possible suspect in the shooting, which took place at Makeda’s Cookies near Memphis International Airport. The car of Young Dolph got towed from the site after the fatal incident.

As per a local newspaper, Young Dolph’s cousin, Mareno Myers, said the 36-year-old rapper had been in town since Monday visiting an aunt who has cancer and was also giving out Thanksgiving turkeys. He had been to the cookie shop earlier this week as well.

“He was inside (Makeda’s), and somebody just rolled up on him and took his life,” Myers said. Just last week, the cookie shop posted a video on Instagram of the rapper promoting the store’s cookies, saying he returns to the store whenever he is in Memphis.

Rapper Young Dolph, widely admired in the hip-hop community for his authenticity and fierce independence. “The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as another reminder of the pain that violent crime brings with it,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

A large crowd gathered near the shop after the shooting. At a news conference Wednesday evening, Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis asked the public to remain calm and recommended that residents stay home tonight. She did not say if police think other shootings under investigation Wednesday were related to the rapper’s killing.

A city council member called for a curfew. Davis did not rule out issuing one at some point.

Like the Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was killed in 2019, Young Dolph pursued an independent approach to the music business. His Paper Route Empire label retained control over his music. “I just got another vision for it — strictly 100 percent ownership,” he said in 2018 mini-documentary co-produced by his label, titled “Turned Dirt Into Diamonds.” “A lot of people, they can’t see what I see.”

Born in Chicago as Adolph Thornton Jr, Young Dolph moved to Memphis when he was 2, according to The Commercial Appeal. He said in the documentary that he’d been raised by his grandmother and tried to help his parents “clean their life up” once he found success.

He released numerous mixtapes, starting with 2008′s Paper Route Campaign, and multiple studio albums, including his 2016 debut King of Memphis. He also collaborated on other mixtapes and albums with fellow rappers Key Glock, Megan Thee Stallion, TI, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz and others.

Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200, with 2020′s Rich Slave peaking at No 4.

In his music, Young Dolph rapped about being a drug dealer and life on the streets in Memphis. He recently performed at a concert at the University of Memphis and has performed during the halftime of a Memphis Grizzlies game. He was admired in Memphis as a torchbearer of the city’s rap legends, Three 6 Mafia.

(With AP news inputs)

