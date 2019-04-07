LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Rappers Offset, Cardi B Spend Rs 1.38 Crore on Half A Street

The "Migos" rapper reunited with his wife Cardi B following a brief split but they are now having therapy and "working through" their problems.

IANS

Updated:April 7, 2019, 8:16 AM IST
Rappers Offset and Cardi B have splashed out $201,840 for five houses and a plot of land in a row on a leafy street in a suburb of Atlanta. According to DailyMailTV, the pair also paid $48,080 for a plot of land. In Indian currency, the sum would be approximately Rs 1.38 crore.

Clayton County Property records show that Offset, 27, is listed as the main buyer under his real name Kiari Cephus, while Cardi B, 26, is listed as an "additional buyer" under her real name Belcalis Almanzar, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

It was recently revealed that Offset and Cardi B are "getting to know each other" again after getting back together.

The "Migos" rapper reunited with his wife Cardi B following a brief split but they are now having therapy and "working through" their problems.





