Rappers Travis Scott and Drake Sued Over Astroworld Music Festival Tragedy

A Texas attorney on Sunday filed a lawsuit against rappers Travis Scott and Drake, as well as concert company Live Nation, for the crowd surge that left eight people dead Friday and at least 25 injured in the Astroworld music festival tragedy. The lawsuit also names NRG Stadium agent Harris County Sports & Convention Corp., accusing the defendants of prioritizing “profits over their attendees” during a concert in which concertgoers aged between 14 and 27 were killed.

“Live musical performances are meant to inspire catharsis, not tragedy,” read a statement from lawyer Thomas J. Henry, who is representing concertgoer Kristian Paredes of Austin, reported LA Times. “Many of these concert-goers were looking forward to this event for months, and they deserved a safe environment in which to have fun and enjoy the evening. Instead, their night was one of fear, injury, and death."

More than 50,000 fans had gathered during Scott’s performance at the festival outside NRG Park, reported Houston Chronicle. As many as 23 people were hospitalised and more than 300 treated throughout the day. Scott’s Friday night set was broadcast live on Apple Music. It featured his usual high-energy performance style, along with an extended appearance from Drake.

According to witness accounts, a number of festival attendees struggled to breathe as the crowd began to compress toward the stage during headliner Scott’s set. The hip-hop artist, as well as special guest Drake, continued to perform as an ambulance entered the crowd to help concertgoers in distress.

The Astroworld Festival was founded by Scott in 2018. In statements made since the concert, Scott said he is “devastated” by the deaths and pledged his support to Houston law enforcement investigating the incident.

