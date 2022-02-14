Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's Valentine's Day Has a Gehraiyaan Twist; Watch Aww-Dorable Video

Ever since their Bigg Boss OTT journey, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been making headlines. The two actors developed a romantic relationship inside the controversial reality show. As they celebrate their first Valentine’s day together, Raqesh Bapat took to Instagram and dropped an adorable video.

In the video, Raqesh and Shamita can be seen sitting in a yacht as they stare into each other’s eyes romantically. Gehraiyaan’s title track has also been added to the video. Needless to say, both, Raqesh and Shamita look absolutely stunning.

“Once in a while, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale." @shamitashetty_official happy valentine’s day," Raqesh wrote while sharing the video and dropped a red heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

Meanwhile, Shamita also took to her official Instagram account and dropped a boomerang video featuring beau Raqesh Bapat. “Well…. In time… my Valentine @raqeshbapat .. you are my favourite feeling (sic)," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

The couple is currently in Alibaug along with Shamita’s family - sister Shilpa Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty. They were recently snapped together as they left for the vacation.

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Recently, they were also spotted outside a jewellery shop in Mumbai which made fans speculate if they are planning to get engaged or if Raqesh is gifting Shamita something special ahead of valentine’s day.

Meanwhile, after the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Shamita talked about her marriage plans and told Etimes that she wishes to settle down and have babies. “I definitely missed having a partner. I am happy that I’ve one right now. Let’s see where that goes but yes I would like to settle down, work and also have my babies. There’s a lot that I want to do," she said. Even in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shamita had revealed that she was planning to marry this year but added that she has no clue about the man she’ll tie the knot with.

