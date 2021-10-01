Raqesh Bapat Confirms Meeting Shamita Shetty's Mother and Shilpa Shetty: 'They're Lovely People'

Raqesh Bapat has been making headlines for his romantic relationship with Shamita Shetty. The two actors formed a connection in Bigg Boss OTT, which recently concluded with them coming out as finalists of the show. While Shamita will now be seen in Bigg Boss 15, Raqesh is yet to take a final call on his entry in Salman Khan’s reality show.

During their stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Raqesh and Shamita admitted to having feelings for each other and declared that they would continue their connection outside the house as well. They were recently spotted at a romantic dinner date in Mumbai, following which Raqesh posted a loved-up photo of them holding hands on his Instagram account. This almost officially confirmed their romance.

Now, Raqesh has opened up about how he and Shamita are quite at ease with their relationship after coming out of the house and why he was a little hesitant about expressing his feelings on the show.

“I always told her that we should know each other in the real world also. Because there are a lot of things that you want to share and speak about but you can’t do that on camera or that kind of a platform. Shamita and I have spent time together after the show and I like her in the real world as well. I didn’t have a doubt about that anyway and she felt the same way. I must say it’s a beautiful bond. She is a very caring person. We have a long way to go and I’m glad that we met on this show, that’s something good Bigg Boss did for us," Raqesh said.

When Raqesh and Shamita were on the show, the latter’s mother Sunanda Shetty had visited her inside the Bigg Boss OTT house to boost her morale. At the time, Shamita’s mother also took the opportunity to praise Raqesh and mentioned how he was “sweet" and “a gentleman". She even sent out a flying kiss towards him, making the actor blush.

When asked if he got a chance to meet Shamita’s mother and elder sister, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, after coming out of the house, Raqesh, who was visibly blushing, first seemingly tried to dodge the question by saying, “Let’s not go there." He, however, added, “They are lovely people. I have had a word with them for sure. Shamita is blessed to have such a good family."

Talking about his possible entry in Bigg Boss 15, the ‘Tum Bin’ actor said, “I don’t think I would come again as of now. Yes, it is tempting but there are a lot of other things that are waiting for me in the pipeline. I have had my taste of the house. I’m happy that it was for six weeks and I could understand how it functioned. I’m really grateful for a platform like Bigg Boss as it gave me a lot of good things in life and taught me a lot but right now I’m not going. But never say never."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.