Raqesh Bapat Drops Mushy Picture with Shamita Shetty Amidst Rumours of Breakup, Netizens Are Loving It

After meeting on Bigg Boss OTT and soon striking a chord, actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty have been head over heels in love with each other. The couple have grown closer and they often get spotted together on numerous occasions.Now, showcasing their love, Raqesh has dropped a mushy picture with Shamita on his Instagram page. “Bloom,” he captioned the picture.

It seems like Raqesh truly knows how to impress his ladylove. Going by the picture, it appears that Raqesh presented Shamita with a pretty bouquet of flowers. And impressed by the gesture, Shamita is seen blushing as Raqesh gazes at her adorably in the photo. See the post here:

The post soon went viral and garnered more than 35,000 likes within just 4 hours of being posted. Watching the couple’s heartwarming relationship get stronger every day, users in the comment section just could not stop themselves from praising them.

As the love birds uploaded a picture of themselves together after almost a month, many users were left mesmerized. “Thank you for the picture, you have no freaking idea how long we have waited for one! 21 days to be precise,” one user wrote.

Another user highlighted the growing anticipation among their fans to see them and wrote: “OMG finally, you have no idea how your fans have been waiting to see you both together, stay blessed.” Some even hailed the couple as one said that their match was “made in heaven.”

Captivated by Shamita’s elegant smile, one user claimed that even she could not stop smiling looking at the actress.

Earlier, while the rumours about the couple’s breakup were doing rounds on the internet, Shamita had made it clear that they were still together. Raqesh’s sister had uploaded a picture on her Instagram page where Shamita can be seen posing with her beau’s family.

After establishing a bond in Bigg Boss OTT, the couple fell for each other during Shamita’s stint on Bigg Boss 15. The Mohabbatein actor had even called Raqesh her “boyfriend."

