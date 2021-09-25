Raqesh Bapat on Ridhi Dogra Being 'Happy' for Him, Shamita Shetty: I'll Be Happiest If She Finds Love

Apart from controversies and fights, love also blossoms in the Bigg Boss house. Though some relationships are just limited to the BB house premises, others are continued outside the house too. In Bigg Boss OTT, too, which was all about connections, viewers saw an adorable couple in Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Popularly known as ShaRa by their fans, the two were each other’s connection ever since the game began and continued to do so till the very end. The duo became the talk of the town and garnered headlines due to their sizzling chemistry and cute fights. Their hugs, kisses, and sweet display of affection left not just the viewers but also their co-contestants in awe. When Raqesh’s ex-wife Ridhi Dogra was questioned about his closeness with Shamita, she stated that she is happy if Raqesh is.

Recently, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Raqesh revealed that he spoke to Ridhi before and after coming out of Bigg Boss OTT. The TV actor said that his ex-wife really liked his journey and told him that he played really well.

When asked about Ridhi approving his bond with Shamita, Raqesh said that the former wife would be happy if he is with someone. He also stated that he will also be equally happy if Ridhi finds love in her life. “She would be happy if I am with somebody and likewise, I will be happy if she finds somebody. Because at the end of it, we are two individuals, it’s water under the bridge now. We are two mature people and whatever decisions we have made so far were our own, we dealt with it maturely and we came out of it with flying colours," he said. Raqesh further said that there is no bad blood between the two, instead, there is “too much respect". “And I will be happiest if she finds love in her life back and she is happy and the going is great for her," he added.

His connection with Shamita inside the house was adored by their fans. On being asked about their relationship status at present, Raqesh stated that he wants to know Shamita personally as knowing an individual on the show is different from knowing them personally in the outside world. The actor said that when a person is on a reality show, they are obviously not completely open. “There is a personal and public life to each one of us,” he said.

