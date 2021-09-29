Raqesh Bapat Says Ridhi Dogra was 'Bothered' by Kashmera Shah's 'Henpecked Husband' Tweet

Bigg Boss OTT saw actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty go from a connection to a real-life couple. After coming out of the house, they have been spotted on dinner and salon dates. While a lot of people loved their chemistry, many also thought that Shamita was ‘dominating’ Raqesh. One of them was actress Kashmera Shah, who took to Twitter to call Raqesh a ‘henpecked husband’ after he chose Shamita over Divya Agarwal during a task. After the tweet, Raqesh’s ex-wife, contestant Ridhi Dogra came out in support of him and asked Kashmera not to make ‘loose comments.’

Now, in a recent interview with Times of India, Raqesh talked about speaking with Ridhi after coming out of Bigg Boss. He also added that she was ‘happy’ for him and Shamita Shetty, Raqesh further added that they spoke about the ‘henpecked’ comment.

He said, “She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it’s just that you care a lot about people who you like and that’s why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way."

Raqesh and Ridhi ended their marriage in 2019 after eight years of marriage. They had met on the sets of Maryada and tied the knot in May 2011. They have remained cordial after their separation. They were also a part of Nach Baliye season 6.

