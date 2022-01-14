Raqesh Bapat Slams Tejasswi Prakash for Saying Shamita Shetty Wants to 'Get Close' to Karan Kundrra

Raqesh Bapat has lashed out at Tejasswi Prakash for making “distasteful" comment on his girlfriend, actress Shamita Shetty on Bigg Boss 15. Things have got really ugly between Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty after the latter downgraded the Swaragini actor from the VIP club which means now Tejasswi has to give up her ticket to finale week which she won recently. Following this incident, Tejasswi accused Shamita of wanting to get close to her boyfriend Karan Kundrra on the show. This has not gone down well with Shamita’s boyfriend Raqesh, who has taken to Twitter to slam Tejasswi for her remarks.

The bb house sends you in a tizzy! There are no triangles but circles of friendships. @itsmetejasswi I taught u about the art of finding peace in chaos & how good wins over evil while making Ganpati not for this day!! Snap out & play. @ShamitaShetty love u loads❤️ can't wait.— RAQESH BAPAT (@RaQesh19) January 13, 2022

In the recent episode, when captain Shamita was asked who she wanted to downgrade among VIP members Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi and Rakhi Sawant, she said, “I would like to downgrade Tejasswi.” Tejasswi was then seen telling Shamita, “Aapke mann mein humesha se mere liye problem hai. Aap aapki injury ki wajah se nominations se bachi hui hain (You always have problems with me. You are saved from the nominations only because of your injury).”

When Shamita replied “Aapke boyfriend ko he rakha hai maine (I have not taken your boyfriend’s name).” Tejasswi then shouted, “Itni mari ja rahi ho Karan se dosti karne ke liye toh usse bhi toh pucho (You are dying to be friends with Karan, you should ask him if he also wants that).” Karan then intervenes and asks Tejasswi to be quiet by saying, “Matt kar na yaar (Don’t do this).” Hearing Tejasswi’s words, Shamita got furious and responded, “You are so jealous and insecure, shame on you."

