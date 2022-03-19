Raqesh Bapat Strongly Reacts to Breakup Rumours With Shamita Shetty; ShaRa Fans Send Love

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been in the news for their romance for quite some time now. However, of late, there have been reports doing the round that all is not well between the couple. Shamita and Raqesh had earlier dismissed their breakup rumours and assured fans that they were going strong. This was followed by a report that claimed the couple was in massive “quarrel mode".

Now, Raqesh has strongly reacted to the rumours surrounding their relationship. On Friday, Raqesh and Shamita’s fan shared a lengthy note on Twitter, calling out netizens for not respecting the couple’s private life. She began her open letter by saying, “please know your boundaries." The fan also tagged Shamita, Sunanda Shetty, and Raqesh, who later retweeted the letter and wrote, “Word!"

“I am not somebody who is superly invested in Shara- Shamita or Raqesh! Raqesh is a spectacular human being, Therefore I admire him which automatically produces respect towards his better half. I am so incredibly turned off by what has been happening on social media lately. Why aren’t they posting? Why isn’t she posting? Did they break up? Why only he’s posting? Are they together? Are they fighting? Are you people serious!!!! Just because they are public figures does not mean that they have to display their life in public for all of you to see. nor does it give anybody the right to abuse them when they choose not to," the fan wrote in the letter.

“Everything you people are doing is beyond the point of disrespectful and disgusting. It’s their life and they can live it however they choose to. They can be together if they want to. They can be separated if they want to. Nobody has any right to demand that they display their life on social media 24×7 just to satisfy the people," the fan continued.

This comes after Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat arrived at an award show hand in hand and put an end to their break-up rumours once and for all. The celebrity couple arrived at the Hello Hall of Fame Award on Sunday and entered the venue while holding each other’s hands. Later, while posing for pictures, Raqesh could be seen staring into Shamita’s eyes and holding her close to her.

A recent report in ETimes suggested that the couple has been in “a massive quarrel mode" for a few days. “Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh has shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source said.

