Raqesh Bapat’s Sister on His Closeness with Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss OTT: 'It’s Cute'

Bigg Boss OTT is witnessing a love story between actors Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty. Raqesh’s sister Sheetal Bapat has now reacted to the growing closeness between the two contestants. In a chat with ETimes, Sheetal said, “I think it’s cute what the two of them share. Their equation is looking good. We are a close-knit family but when it comes to personal choices, we don’t say anything.”

Sheetal revealed to the entertainment portal that Raqesh is a reserved person and does not like to be around a lot of people. Naturally, the actor’s family was surprised when he first told them about his decision to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Raqesh’s sister also confessed that her family never watched Bigg Boss as they had an impression that the show was all about fights, adding that her brother is someone who loves to be at peace.

The actor’s family also had concerns whether Raqesh will be able to survive in the house. “But seeing him like this is new for us all and we are all loving it. My daughters especially love to see their mama on screen,” a gleeful Sheetal said while calling the show a source of her family’s lunch and dinner time conversations.

While Raqesh’s family is now happy to see him thrive in the show, they also miss him at home. Sheetal said all their family members have been living in Pune for the last two years, and are now missing Raqesh. “But we also want him to stay in BB as long as he can.”

Talking about Raqesh’s professional life, his sister said the actor has taken right calls in his career, while clarifying that the family respects whatever he decides for himself. Sheetal said the Bigg Boss journey will also help the actor in a way.

Sheetal also said that they recently sent Raqesh a letter in which her daughters wrote that the actor will not be able to skip chatter with his nieces since they have seen him interacting with a lot of people.

